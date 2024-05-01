Storm sewer repairs reroute traffic

Please be advised that the Town’s Public Works department will be completing a storm sewer repair at the intersection of Fifth Street West and McIrvine Road beginning Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Effective immediately:

﻿﻿McIrvine Road will be closed at Sixth Street West, southbound traffic will no longer be permitted.

﻿﻿Fifth Street West from Mcirvine Road to Keating Avenue will continue to be closed to allow local traffic only (no through traffic).

﻿﻿The northbound traffic lane on Mclrvine Road will continue to be restricted to local traffic only, meaning local access to the high school, vet clinic, Peterbilt, daycare, Enbridge, etc. Access across the CN tracks will not be permitted in the northbound direction. Emergency services will be allowable through the work site.