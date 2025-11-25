Still in high school, but raring to get into politics? Here’s your chance to join town council

In a bid to inject some youthful enthusiasm into municipal politics, Fort Frances has established a new position for a Youth Councillor who will sit in regularly on council meetings.

The new position, enacted at Monday’s council meeting, is open to any full-time student enrolled in Grades 9 through 12 at a secondary school, and residing in the Town of Fort Frances.

The town will be promoting the position through advertising in the weeks to come, said Municipal Clerk Chelsea Greig. Contenders will be able to submit their applications online once the selection process begins.

Council became aware of the program at the Northwestern Ontario Municipal conference, Mayor Andrew Hallikas said. “Every year, a few municipalities have brought youth counsellors to the conference, and they give a report.”

“Every time that’s happened, our counsellors have been very, very impressed,” he said. “And the point of view of youth that they bring to counsel, quite frankly, was refreshing. And we thought that would be a nice thing to have here.”

While they will not be able to vote – only elected councillors can do that in Ontario – they will be expected to a bring a “Youth perspective and voice to the Council table,” be “responsible for representing the voices of youth peers, communicating and youth matters and interests” and they must also submit a written or verbal report at their final meeting.

“But the big thing is, we really want their energy, their enthusiasm,” Hallikas said. “And we want to know what the youth are thinking. What can councils do better?”

They can request items to be placed on or added to the agenda, make presentations to council and generally provide advice from a youthful perspective. They can’t move or second a motion, participate in any employee matters or serve as chair.

In addition to demonstrating an interest in municipal governance or politics, candidates will have to get a written recommendation from a teacher, principal, vice-principal, guidance counsellor or other school or board staff with firsthand knowledge of the student’s aptitude and character.

Once appointed, the young councillor will attend at least one scheduled council meeting per month between October and June and get support and guidance from a mentor appointed by the Town Clerk.

Youth councillors can serve one term, after which they’d have to reapply to serve again.

Just like an elected councillor, the Youth Councillor will get to claim expenses associated with the role and have access to professional development opportunities and conferences.