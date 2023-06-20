Stay safe during extreme heat event

The region is currently under an extreme heat advisory, which could see temperatures soar to 39C with the humidex. It is expected to last several days – possibly until Thursday. Health Canada has provided the following information on its website, regarding heat related illness, and how to stay cool. If you can, check in on friends, relatives and neighbours who are at risk, and learn the signs of heat related illness, so you can recognize them yourself and others..

What are the signs and symptoms of heat illness?

Heat Exhaustion

High body temperature

Confusion and lack of coordination

Skin rash

Muscle cramps

Dizziness or fainting

Nausea or vomiting

Heavy sweating

Headache

Rapid breathing and heartbeat

Extreme thirst

Dark urine and decreased urination

If you experience any of these symptoms during extreme heat, immediately move to a cool place and drink liquids; water is best.

Heat Stroke

High body temperature

Confusion and lack of coordination

Dizziness/Fainting

No sweating, but very hot, red skin

Heat stroke is a medical emergency! Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately. While waiting for help—cool the person right away by:

moving them to a cool place, if you can;

applying cold water to large areas of the skin; and

fanning the person as much as possible.

Who is most at risk?

Older Adults

Older adults may be faced with compounding factors that could put them at increased risk during extreme heat events. These factors may include chronic illnesses, medications that interfere with the body’s cooling mechanisms, social isolation, and poverty.

Infants and Young Children

Given the unique physiological characteristics of children’s bodies and their high dependency on caregivers, they are likely to be at risk during extreme heat events.

Chronic Illness/ Special Medication

Individuals with breathing difficulties, heart problems, and psychiatric illnesses are at a higher risk of heat-related health effects.

People who Work or are Active Outdoors

People who work outdoors (e.g. construction, road repair) and physically active individuals who exercise in the heat could face greater environmental heat exposure and physical strain.

Safety Tips

Tip 1

Prepare for the Heat

Tune in regularly to local weather forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care.

If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly.

If you don’t have an air conditioner, find an air-conditioned spot close by where you can cool off for a few hours on very hot days.

Tip 2

Know the signs of heat related illness

Tip 3

Pay Attention to how you and those around you feel

Frequently visit neighbours, friends and older family members, especially those who are chronically ill, to make sure that they are cool and hydrated.

Tip 4

Drink Liquids; Water is Best

Tip 5

Stay Cool

How to stay cool

Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing made of breathable fabric.

Take cool showers or baths until you feel refreshed.

Plan strenuous outdoor activities for cooler days, cooler times of the day, or choose a cooler location, like a place with air conditioning or with tree shade.

Spend a few hours in a cool place. It could be a tree-shaded area, swimming facility or an air-conditioned spot, like the library.

Remember: NEVER leave children or pets alone in a parked vehicle.