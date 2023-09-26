Stay healthy this respiratory illness season

Northwestern Health Unit is reminding everyone to stay safe this respiratory illness season and prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital by preventing the spread of infections.

The following measures can help to keep you and others healthy:

Once available, receive your COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine

Wear a tight-fitting, well-constructed mask in indoor public settings, especially if you or someone you are with is at higher risk of severe infection

Screen daily for signs of illness and staying home when you are sick

Wash or sanitize your hands often

Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze

Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces.

All eligible people are encouraged to get their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available. Everyone needs to do their part to protect themselves and others, especially during respiratory illness season.

If you do get symptoms, remember to stay home and isolate yourself from others, especially staying away from newborns, the elderly and anyone at high risk of severe illness, until ALL of the following apply:

Your symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours (or 48 hours after any nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea has ended)

You do not have a fever

You do not develop any new symptoms.

Also for 10 days after your symptoms started:

Wear a tight-fitting mask in all public settings

Avoid non-essential visits to anyone who is immunocompromised or at a higher risk of illness, for example, seniors

Avoid non-essential visits to high-risk settings such as hospitals and long-term care homes

Avoid non-essential activities where you need to take your mask off, for example dining out.

For more information, on COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, visit online: Protection from COVID‑19 and other respiratory illnesses – ontario.ca.