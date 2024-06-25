Staff provide updates on construction projects

Summer is construction season, and Fort Frances has been busy with road and capital upgrades throughout the Town. During Monday’s council meeting, Facility and Operations Manager Travis Rob presented updates on some of the ongoing projects and upgrades taking place across town.

Legion Park Rehabilitation – The Splash pad was started for the season and after a winter, there were a couple of areas needing minor repairs. Those repairs were complete and the pad was operational. The new washroom was opened with new sidewalk accesses as well as the new bottle filling station/fountain. The new fencing was installed along the highway and cemetery sides of the park. New benches and shade structures were installed and a grand opening celebration took place on June 23. Work on the walking trial and basket ball court will continue through the summer as time permits.

Pool Rehabilitation – Tile work is wrapping up this week with painting and the installation of the new deck surface starting next week. Once the deck colour coat is installed the pool can begin to be filled and water treated in preparation for opening. Once the deck colour has been completed, the accessories (ladders, guard chairs, lift, diving board) can be fastened.

First Street Reconstruction – Sanitary sewer installation is nearing completion with watermain completely installed. Once the sanitary is complete, the obstructions in the Mowat Avenue intersection will be removed as work continues on the storm sewer installation.

Sidewalk Improvements (First Street & Kings Highway) – These works were originally anticipated to form part of the Third Street Reconstruction, however with delays in that work, Administration are looking at other options to get this work completed this summer.

Roadway Resurfacing (5th Street, 6th Street, School Road) – All roads have had the surface ground off and a layer of calcium applied for dust suppression. The Town is grading them as necessary while we await surfacing. The Town has partnered with MTO on their large road surface tender to maximize cost efficiency.

Underpass Bridge Rehabilitation – Work has been awarded to Thunder Bay Multi Trades and they are preparing to mobilize to Town to start this work. Work is anticipated to start the week of July 2.

MSC Upgrades – Squash Court flooring has been completed and the courts are back open, 52 Canadians electrical replacement is complete, with final labeling and covers being installed in the electrical room. An RFP has been issued for the re-design of the pool change rooms to be awarded later this summer.