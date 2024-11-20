Shine the Light Campaign marks Wear Purple Day with tea and scone fundraiser

Curvy Chick owner Jennifer Horton, right, was joined by Jacquee Loerzel is the community family violence counsellor forRiverside Community Counselling Services, left, to raise funds for the rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope in Atikokan.-Ken Kellar photoAs the month of November draws to a close, a special tea helped continue the mission of raising awareness around women abuse in the Rainy River District.

As part of the national Shine the Light Campaign, a Tea and Scones Fundraiser was held at Curvy Chick Boutique Tea and Event room in downtown Fort Frances on Friday, November 15, 2024, which marked Wear Purple Day. The campaign, event and Wear Purple Day are all in service of raising awareness around women abuse and bringing solidarity to those who have or are currently experiencing it.

Jacquee Loerzel is the community family violence counsellor for Riverside Community Counselling Services, and has been one of the leading figures in the annual campaign in the district for several years. She noted that the tea fundraiser held at Curvy Chick by owner Jennifer Horton was to give people an opportunity to learn more about the campaign and to show that sense of solidarity with others.

“November is women Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, and we’re doing our campaign called Shine the Light,” she explained.

“Riverside Community Counselling Services, in partnership with the Rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope, we are doing the campaign for the month started at the London abuse Women’s Center in London, Ontario, and we’re just trying to provide information, awareness. November 15 is always, always the official Wear Purple Day. Purple represents courage, survival and honour. Jen has been willing over the last few years to do some fundraisers for us. She’s always so generous with her time and we really appreciate all of her support of the campaign over the last number of years.”

Loerzel said the reception to the campaign this year has been extremely positive, with dozens of people purchasing tickets for the tea in advance, proceeds going to support the Women’s Shelter of Hope, and more businesses stepping up to help spread the message.

“The reception has been amazing,” she said.

“Anywhere that we bring posters or we bring information, people have been so willing and interested in getting the information, taking the posters. We see many, many posters up around town. So we’re really, really appreciative of the public and all of the organizations who’s been willing to support.”

Having transitioned her business from mostly apparel to a tea and event space, Horton said she felt holding a tea and scones fundraiser was a natural thing to do this year to help support the campaign.

“I always support campaign,” she said.

“I do different things every year. So I thought with the new spaces and doing tea and scones, it seemed like a good fit. I think we pre-sold about 50 tickets, and we’ve had some walk-ins. Maybe this will be an annual thing. I’m proud to support such a good cause and organization.”

If you missed the fundraiser and wear purple day, Loerzel said there’s still an event left this month to help learn more about the issue of women abuse.

“We’re having an information sharing and gathering around intimate partner violence on November 20, at the Shaw Room at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre,” Loerzel said.

“I’s open to the public. We’re gonna have some refreshments, and it’s just more of a gathering to have conversation and share information and even give support if needed.”

Loerzel also noted that for any women in the district who are experiencing violence, there are organizations who are there to help them however they might need.

“Our theme has always been to break the silence around that surrounds violence,” she explained.

And so we really want people to know there are organizations, there are people willing to help, there are avenues that people can take. And so we want people to, if they are struggling, if they are know somebody that that’s hurting, that they know somebody needs help, to reach out to any of the organizations. There’s lots of us out there that are trying to be helpful.”