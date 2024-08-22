SGEI paramedic program offers high demand career with tuition free options

Seven Generations Educational Institute is providing a local solution to the growing problem of paramedic shortages in northwestern Ontario.

The facility is part of the Ontario Learn and Stay Grant, which offers full, up-front funding for students who are willing to start their paramedic careers at home, in northern Ontario. The program was extended to paramedics to help offset a growing crisis in the industry. Locally, despite paramedics working extensive overtime, staffing shortages have resulted in the District of Rainy River Services Board making the tough decision to relocate emergency ambulance services out of Emo, which will instead be covered by a Community Paramedicine service.

According to Rachel Sitar, program coordinator and instructor for the Paramedic program at the SGEI Kenora Campus, which is also known as Manidoo Baawaatig, the Learn and Stay Grant has given many of her students a pathway to education they wouldn’t otherwise have.

“I currently have a student who’s in the Paramedic program solely because they saw the Learn and Stay as an option to do something with their lives, and I know that they’re going to make a wonderful paramedic,” she said. “So there may be other people interested, or at least considering it as an option.”

Sitar has served as a paramedic herself for 17 years. She wanted a dynamic job, where no two days would look the same, and the paramedic field has filled those needs.

“Healthcare has always intrigued me, and I wanted to use my problem solving skills,” she said. “And I’ve always been the type of person when emergency is happening, to step in and help out.”

Although the job can be stressful, assisting patients experiencing crisis has been very rewarding for her.

“My favourite part is going to a dynamic call where there’s uncertainty on what’s happening with the patient and why they are experiencing what they’re experiencing. But then being able to use the tools in our toolbox and our assessment skills and bounce ideas between my partner and I,” she said. “We are detectives into someone’s health care emergency, which is always very intriguing to me.”

The profession has changed substantially over the past two decades, said Sitar. When she first began, the scope of the role was limited.

“I think we had six medications, and now we have over 15 different medications, which have different uses. We have IV therapy, we have manual defibrillation, we have airways. We have different tools within our toolbox to help either assess the patient or to help treat the symptoms that they’re experiencing,” she said. “It makes the job much more dynamic and exciting. Being able to help these patients, where 15 years ago we weren’t as able to help them, being able to help those same similar presentations now, is really exciting. I don’t think you’d ever talk to any paramedic who doesn’t want more skills. We’re actually getting more skills coming within the next year where we’re going to be able to do more medication, and more treatment options for patients.”

As a dynamic, changing profession, the two year program at SGEI is just a start – workplace training is ongoing, and lifelong learning is part of the culture.

“As paramedics, we always want to help. We’re a group of people who have compassion and empathy. We want to do more and help more, so we’re always learning,” she said. “Even after calls, when we have somebody who presented a certain way, we want to know more about why they were presenting that way. We’ll look it up afterwards to figure out more about what’s happening, so if we ever encounter that in the future, we could do it better.”

It’s a supportive profession, which values cooperation and teamwork – both important in a high stress environment. Paramedics never work alone – they have a partner to collaborate with on complex calls. And when things get tough, there’s always someone to talk to who understands.

“Some of the best conversations of my life have been in the ambulance after we leave a situation,” said Sitar.

That same spirit of camaraderie and teamwork is instilled in the course at SGEI. Mental health is discussed openly and often. The class sizes are small – capped at 12 students per co-hort, and taught by active land and Ornge paramedics. The small size allows instructors to give students the time and attention they need to succeed, with tutoring or open lab time.

“Were able to identify issues that students may be having sooner than if they were lost in a group of 50 students,” she said.

SGEI also offers a culturally enriched education which builds an understanding of Anishnaabeg culture and perspectives, “which really creates a better paramedic all around,” she said.

The second year of the program provides extensive hands-on learning, working out in the field.

It’s a career Sitar highly recommends for people who enjoy helping others.

“As a paramedic, it’s a critical service within your community, and wanting to help your community

is a huge part of it,” she said.

Being adaptable, flexible and teachable are valuable traits in a paramedic, along with possessing some leadership qualities, said Sitar.

“If there’s something that you’re not quite sure what’s going on, finding a way to figure it out, and being able to work in a group dynamic are good qualities,” she said.

Good communication skills, and a sense of compassion and empathy are also valuable.

If there are people out there who have been considering a career as a paramedic, now is a good time to join. It’s a career in extremely high demand, and with the Learn and Stay Grant, the cost of the course could be covered. Sitar noted there are still seats available at both the Kenora and Fort Frances SGEI campuses.

“It’s a really good paying job, and it’s a respected profession,” said Sitar. “I still enjoy assessing patients and talking to patients and providing the skills that I’ve accumulated over the years. After doing it for 17 years, I still love my job.”

To find out more about the SGEI paramedic program, which is currently accepting applications for fall 2024, visit 7generations.org.

For more details on the Ontario Learn and Stay Grant program, visit www.ontario.ca/page/ontario-learn-and-stay-grant.