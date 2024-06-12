SGEI nurses recite new pledge to highlight Indigenous learning

History was made at La Place Rendez-Vous on the afternoon of Thursday, June 6, 2024, as the newest nurses from Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) recited an oath that reflects both the times we live in and the Institute’s approach to Indigenous-based learning.

Graduates of Seven Generations Education Institute’s Practical Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs recite the new nursing pledge written to reflect the Institute’s focus on Indigenous-led learning at a pinning ceremony held at La Place Rendez-Vous on Thursday, June 6, 2024. – Ken Kellar photo

Thursday afternoon marked a special nurse pinning ceremony that saw nearly two dozen graduates from SGEI’s Practical Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs gather and cross the finish line of their education together. Nurses, like doctors and several other professions, traditionally recite an oath during these ceremonies, generally some form of the Florence Nightingale Pledge, named in honour of the woman considered to be the founder of modern nursing. However, the 2024 Nursing Graduates of SGEI were led through something that evoked the same intent, but approached it in a markedly different way.

SGEI’s Anishinaabe Gikendaasowin Professor and Curriculum Developer Jana-Rae Yerxa and Associate Director of Health Sciences Taylor Stromness spoke about the new, adapted pledge that the graduating nurses recited, noting that they felt it was important to reflect the Indigenous values of the Institute while moving away from the traditional oath named in honour of an individual who did not hold to those values.

“So Florence Nightingale, although she’s a celebrated figure in nursing, and has made a lot of contributions, in 2024 we could see that some of her ideologies were very problematic in the sense that she held anti-Indigenous racism and upheld those beliefs in her work,” Yerxa said.

“So to have our students making a pledge to Florence Nightingale isn’t really appropriate in 2024. Our post-secondary director Angela Mainville, it was unsettling for her as well, and she had an idea to have a different pledge.”

Yerxa explained that after some time considering the problem, she and Stromness sat down together and worked out a new pledge, using Yerxa’s views as an Indigenous person and Stromness’ knowledge as a registered nurse. The pledge that they came up with communicates the same dedication to the nurse’s goals of helping others, while also incorporating the seven grandfather teachings and Anishinaabemowin to make it something more reflective of the goals of SGEI.

“The seven grandfather teachings really are universal values that were in alignment really strongly with the ethics of the nursing profession,” Yerxa said.

“Wanting to have Anishinaabemowin in there as the first language of these lands was really important as well, and also to acknowledge the ongoing struggles of racism in the healthcare system and how our nurses must be anti Indigenous racism leaders until there is racial justice for all, was really kind of key points for me that were important to have in there.”

Yerxa noted that in the leadup to committing the new pledge to paper, they also worked closely with others to make sure the pledge spoke to the values that were important to Indigenous nurses and the wider community.

The pinning ceremony also marked the first cohort of the Institute’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) program, offered in conjunction with Lakehead University. With the first intake of the program in 2020, these students have marked four years of education in a field that has weathered a significant brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, and shortages in their field following those days, and Stromness said the program was initially launched to help address the need for more nurses, particularly in northern areas.

“We assessed a huge need within all three communities [SGEI has a campus in, Fort Frances, Kenora and Sioux Lookout] of a huge shortage of nurses, and also a huge barrier and gap that there was no offerings locally,” Stromness said.

“So to help bridge the barrier of students having to travel to access this education and become registered nurses, we wanted to offer it here locally. So students can attend school locally, be with their friends, their families, as well upon graduation be familiar with the area and hopefully stay upon graduation as well.”

While there are no specific incentive from the Institute for students to stay in their areas upon graduation, Stromness said it is a hope that because the students are local already, with lives and families already established, that they will remain in the area rather than leave for larger city centres, and continue to improve their educations and careers here.

Both the Practical Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs have taken on more students in the past few years, which means that these new SGEI nurses will continue to recite a new pledge to their profession as they undertake their pinning ceremonies in the future, helping to dismantle old, harmful views and establish a new vision heading forward. While there have been no official discussions about the pledge being used by other institutions in the future, its something both Yerxa and Stromness said they would be willing to discuss, particularly as more schools look to address anti-Indigenous hurts of the past and shift their policies to establish better relations with Indigenous communities. At SGEI, however, the pledge will continue to impart the learnings of both Western and Indigenous knowledge within the nursing profession.

“To have our nursing students, whether they’re Indigenous or not, be able to engage in Indigenous language and to see the value in Indigenous knowledge is only going to strengthen everybody,” Yerxa said.

“So for me it was great to be able to hear them speak our language and to say the Pledge.”

With a full appreciation of the responsibilities I am undertaking, I pledge dabasendiziwin (humility) to listen and learn from my patients as well as balance care for myself with all the knowledge, skills, and understanding that I possess. Recognizing that a patient’s Indigeneity, race, culture, creed, politics, and social status impact one’s health, I pledge gwayakwaadiziwin (honesty), and I will advocate for optimal wholistic care, free of discrimination. With the intent to disrupt anti-Indigenous racism in the health care system, I pledge zoongide’ewin (bravery) and witha courageous heart, I will be a leader speaking out against stereotypes and all forms of racism, to resist complicity, until there is racial justice for all. I pledge zaagi’idiwin (love) and will spare no effort to conserve quality of life, alleviate suffering, and promote health. I will refrain from any action that may damage the health of those I compassionately care for. I pledge manaaji’idiwin (respect) and will uphold confidentiality while understanding a patient’s rights to include kinship relations. I also promise to actively share my knowledge, as a nurse, to support a patient’s informed decision making. I commit to maintaining my professional knowledge and skills at the highest level, and will collaborate transparently with the health team, including the patient who is an active participant in their care. I pledge debwewin (truth) in the spirit of fostering trust. Being aware of my qualifications and limitations, I will do my utmost to maximize the potential of the nursing profession. I will remain committed to lifelong learning and demonstrating respect for Indigenous ways of being to improve health equity for all. I pledge nibwaakaawin (wisdom).

Nursing Pledge

*A welcomed Anishinaabe adaptation from the Contemporary Florence Nightingale Pledge, University of Texas at Arlington, 2017