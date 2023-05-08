Senior Games to begin this Wednesday

The Ontario Senior Games begin Wednesday. District 1 chairperson Cynthia Woodland says it’s friendly competition.

“A lot of these people have known each other for years,” she says. “It’s a good way to get people out of the house with their friends and to make new friends.”

Woodland says it’s a good way to engage in your community, and represent said community if you attend provincials in Brampton.

Should they choose, winners can attend provincials in August. Les Baker attended provincials last year after winning the billiards portion.

The listed events in Fort Frances for this year are as follows: contract bridge, pickleball, tennis, cribbage, precision swimming, precision walk/run, billiards, 500, Smear, and darts. Also listed for this year is golf at Heron Landing, and five-pin bowling in Dryden.

Registration is $20 per person, with unlimited games. Forms are available at Fort Frances Senior Centre, 401 Nelson Street. Today is the last day to register.

There will be an awards banquet at the senior centre next Thursday, May 18, following the games. Tickets are $10 per person.

District 1B covers the area from Rainy River to Atikokan and north to Nestor Falls.