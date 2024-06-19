Senior Centre butter tart competition excites judges’ sweet teeth

This year’s senior month butter tart contest winners are Heather Johnson and Victoria Katona. Johnson won the traditional recipe category while Katona won the non-traditional recipe category.

“We have the results of the butter tart contest,” said Irene Laing, contest hostess. “We want to thank Edith and the Harbourage for sponsoring this event for us today”.

This year’s contest was held at the senior centre in Fort Frances and featured original recipe butter tarts and non-traditional butter tart recipes that either had raisins, nuts, or coconut in them. The event was held on Monday June 17th and the winners were announced at 1 p.m.

“Some get higher marks for certain things and lower marks for others,” said Edith Bodnar, contest judge. “And then they even out.”

Runner’s up for the traditional category were Della McQuaker in second place and Janis McFee in third place. Runner ups for the non-traditional category were Brian Lowrey in second place and Sheryl LaVerdure in third place.

Three judges sampled and judged a total of 16 different entries of butter tarts where 11 were of the non-traditional variety and five more were of the traditional variant.

“It’s it was very difficult because the ones that looked good didn’t taste as good as some of the ones that didn’t look so good,” said Bodnar.

All three judges said that eating butter tarts was giving each of them a sugar rush. They said that some of the tarts had raisins or nuts in them. Bill Naturkach, contest judge, said that he thought there were a few with coconut in them as well.

“There’s one that tasted a bit of smoky taste to it,” said John McTaggart, contest judge.

“Really, I was hoping for bacon,” said Naturkach.

He confirmed that there were no entries that contained bacon.