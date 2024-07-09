Seed library makes the growing easy

The new summer seed library at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre was created to promote gardening and sharing of seeds. It was launched on May 24, 2024, and is aimed at everyone who wants to learn more about gardening.

“The seed library here at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre is a free program committed to increasing our stability to feed ourselves whole foods by offering seeds and to foster community resilience, self-reliance, and a culture of sharing,” said Holly Angus, adult services coordinator.

Angus said the seed library operated on the honour system where people can get free seeds to grow in their gardens on the promise of returning harvested seeds at some time in the future.

“The motto that we have here says to borrow, to grow, and to donate,” said Angus.

Angus said that once the fruit or vegetable has grown, the gardener can harvest the seeds and donate some back to the seed library. The seeds gathered from this year’s harvest will be circulated back into the library for next year’s growing season and for new members of the community.

“Somebody could learn about gardening right from the very beginning,” said Angus. “They could be somebody who’s never had the opportunity to do so before and would like to.”

The library has a section of books available for readers who want to learn about gardening and Angus said that people of all ages are welcome to take part in the seed library. This year’s availability contains mostly vegetable seeds, but Angus said there are a fair number of flower seeds in the library as well.

Angus said seed library users are asked to fill out a membership form, so people fully understand and appreciate what the purpose of the seed library is and how to maintain the supply.