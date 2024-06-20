Scott Street Mall Days just around the corner

Coming this July 11th, the business improvement area (BIA) of downtown For Frances is presenting Mall Days. Guests are invited to attend the free events being held on Scott St.

Mall Days are a chance for people to come down to Scott St. and enjoy the festivities. Parts of Scott St. are going to be closed off for the event which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Badiuk’s is coming down, they’re bringing some Sea Doos and some quads,” said John Homer, owner of Causeway Insurance. “We probably got about, I’m guessing about 30 cars coming down for a car show.”

Homer said the Causeway car show is planning to have up to 20 cars this year and that Chad Davis from West End Motors was to join the car show with five to 10 more cars.

Homer said three prizes for best car are up for grabs and the winners will be determined by guests voting for the best of show in each category.

“There’s going to be three different categories, like most unique, which we’ll probably win with Zambroni,” said Homer. “Then I’m going to have a playlist that goes with the old cars, like The Beach Boys, and you know the Happy Days soundtrack”.

Stacey Cridland of the Flint House said they are expecting two food trucks to take part in the event and that there will be beaver tails for purchase on site. Christine Cridland of Northwoods Gallery & Gifts said they are planning to offer guests cotton candy and popcorn. She said The Laundry Centre and Tit for Tat are doing face painting and temporary tattoos, and Betty’s is going to create a community quilt that the public can add to throughout the event.

“They’re going to have a sewing machine out with like little squares,” said Stacey. “Hopefully people can come and like, sew their little square onto the quilt.”

Mall days are brought to you by Northwood Gallery & Gifts, Avis car rentals, Badiuk’s equipment, RPM Powersports, Mc Taggarts, the Flint House, Talk on the Street eatery, Causeway insurance, The Window & Door Store, Northwood’s Gallery & Gifts, 4 your pets, The Laundry Centre (TLC), Tit for Tat, Betty’s, Leon’s, the Northern Community Development Services and the Salvation Army.