Salvation Army not taking donations, Turtle Island Café closed due to last week’s water main break

The Salvation Army has closed its doors for donations in the near term due to flooding after a water main break on Scott Street’s 200 block during the early hours last Tuesday and a second breakage at the same spot on Saturday.

“At this point in time there are cleaners working on the basement,” said Arthur Heathcote, Auxiliary Captain for the Fort Frances Salvation Army. “We can’t really accept anything until we’ve got a place to put them.”

Heathcote said more will be shared next week once the basement is clean and clear of any damage or debris that may be there.

The neighboring Turtle Island Café and Barbershop was fortunate to have escaped flood damage, but will not be serving coffee until further notice due to a boil water advisory imposed after the flooding, according to co-owner Jol Smith.

According to its Facebook page, the Flint House will also remain closed until further notice.

The leak was the result of a hole in the water main pipe, which was located near several services that made the repair somewhat challenging, according to Manager of Operations and Facilities for the Town of Fort Frances Travis Rob.

It was not immediately know what caused the damage, nor why a second breakage occurred. Properties affected by the boil water advisory will receive notification from the Town if they’re affected and when the water has been tested and deemed safe.