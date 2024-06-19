Salvation Army and NWHU teaming up for After the Bell program

Two local organizations are teaming up to make sure kids and families in need get enough food this summer.

The Salvation Army Fort Frances branch, along with the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU), are bringing back After the Bell for the summer. The program is designed to make sure that kids who rely on food programs during the school year are supported through the summer months with nutritious food to keep them energized, healthy and growing.

Salvation Army family services co-ordinator Ryan Daw and NWHU’s health educator in chronic disease prevention Carly Miller are working together to implement the program this summer, where 250 bags of food will go out once a week to help support those in need.

“Through the health unit where I work, we have lots of school food programs, and during the summer there are a lot of students and families that usually would have different access to food, snack, breakfast programs, that type of thing,” Miller explained.

“Unfortunately during the summer they don’t, because they’re at home. So we came up with the idea that we would kind of have a targeted approach. We’re going to be offering bags of food to buildings that are managed through the District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB), and they’re going to be offered directly to families once a week on Fridays throughout July and August.”

Daw explained that the bags being distributed are provided by Food Banks Canada, which works in conjunction with food banks like the Salvation Army’s to fortify offerings and get more supplies through to them. Families who receive the bags will be getting granola bars, healthy snacks and some non-perishable items, and the Salvation Army will be supplementing the bags with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Miller noted that in addition to the bags, the NWHU will be implementing a number of pop-up play days around the community to promote physical activity for kids.

“We’re basically just inviting families to come out and play,” she said.

“Often, kids are not as engaged in playing outside anymore, and so that’s kind of the purpose of that, but they’re also able to engage with each other, engage with us. Then if they choose, they can access their food bag that way. So those will be directly in locations close to where these buildings are managed.”

The After the Bell program is squarely aimed at filling the gap left behind by other food programs that are offered through schools, but Daw and Miller also note that the rising costs of living, including groceries, is also a key factor in support programs like this. With After the Bell, families who are struggling, or might struggle without the support, have one less area to worry about knowing they can receive a supply of food throughout the summer months so their kids can continue to be healthy and grow.

Salvation Army Fort Frances captain Arthur Heathcote noted that it’s thanks to the partnership with Food Banks Canada that they are able to do so much for addressing food shortages for families in the area, with the organization helping to provide the Salvation Army with flats of reclaimed food, frozen goods, and more.

NWHU health educator in chronic disease prevention Carly Miller, left, and Salvation Army family services co-ordinator Ryan Daw have joined forces to implement the After the Bell program for the third year in Fort Frances, helping to ensure families and children who rely on school food programsare still able to access nutritious food during the summer months. – Ken Kellar photo

He also mentioned there is a way for local residents to help support Food Banks Canada this week, which in turn helps people who benefit from food bank programs like After the Bell, by heading to Subway on Thursday for a cookie.

“One of the nice things about the program is when it comes to the fresh stuff, Food Banks Canada gives us cash to actually purchase that stuff, Heathcote said.

“That cash comes from the major sponsor of the program, which is Subway and Subway is doing their “Never Miss Lunch” campaign this Thursday, June 20, 2024. $1 from every cookie purchased goes to Food Banks Canada, which makes up the pot that divides all that money throughout the people who have applied for After the Bell this year. That dollar is going to be donated directly to Food Banks Canada specifically for the After the Bell program.”