RSV outbreak declared at LVGH

An outbreak of RSV has been declared on the first-floor in-patient unit at La Verendrye General Hospital (LVHG).

Riverside Health Care made the announcement in a press release issued on Sunday, March 22. According to the organization, infection prevention and control measures are in place, which it said are designed to limit the spread of illness and protect those providing and receiving care at the hospital.

Riverside facilities are continuing to operate under enhanced masking protocols across the region as the organization said “respiratory illness activity increases in the community,” with medical masking required on the affected in-patient unit at LVGH.

“These measures remain an important part of protecting our patients, residents, clients, staff, and visitors during respiratory illness season,” Riverside said in its release.

“At this time, infants and young children are strongly discouraged from visiting the First Floor In-Patient Unit. Visitors are asked to self-screen for symptoms of illness prior to entering any Riverside Health Care facility. Individuals who are unwell should delay their visit.”

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract and causes symptoms that typically mimic the common cold, but can cause severe infection in some people, including babies 12 months and younger, premature infants, older adults, people with heart and lung disease, or anyone with a weak immune system.