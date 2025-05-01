RRFDC welcomes Cameron Scholfield as Tournament and Events Growth Coordinator

From the Rainy River Future Development Corporation

Press release

FORT FRANCES, ON – The Rainy River Future Development Corporation (RRFDC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Cameron Scholfield as the new Tournament and Events Growth Coordinator. A recent graduate of the Sports Management program at Humber College, Cameron brings energy, knowledge, and a strong connection to the community he calls home—Fort Frances.

This newly created position is designed to enhance local tourism and stimulate economic growth by supporting and expanding hockey tournaments and other recreational and cultural events in Fort Frances and the Rainy River District. Cameron will be working closely with the Town of Fort Frances, community partners, and local businesses to promote the region as a destination for sports and events.

Key responsibilities of the Tournament and Events Growth Coordinator include:

• Assisting with tournament and event planning, promotion, and logistics

• Collaborating with tourism and hospitality stakeholders to attract visitors

• Supporting event permit facilitation and promotion of local attractions

• Engaging community organizations and businesses in event opportunities

“We’re excited to have Cameron join the team,” said Angela Halvorsen Smith, Executive Director of RRFDC. “His background in sports management and his connection to our community make him a strong asset as we work to grow tourism and local events.”

This role is proudly supported through a partnership between the Town of Fort Frances, Rainy River Future Development Corporation, and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC).

Please join us in welcoming Cameron to the RRFDC team.