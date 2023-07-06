RRDSSAB awards bursaries to a pair of grads

The Rainy River District Social Services Administration Board (RRDSSAB) would like to congratulate Fort Frances High School graduates Fletcher Klug and Teagan Mosbeck for being the successful recipients of the RRDSSAB 2023 Bursaries.

Klug was awarded $500 to pursue a career as a Primary Care Paramedic, while Mosbeck was awarded $500 to pursue a career as an Early Childhood Educator.

“We would like to wish Fletcher and Teagan all the best as they embark on their post-secondary education journey. With their exceptional achievements and dedication, we have every confidence that they will make significant contributions in their chosen fields,” said CAO Dan McCormick.

In an effort to encourage students to become educated in and pursue careers within the service areas delivered by the RRDSSAB, this is the inaugural year the bursaries were offered.

In addition to the bursaries for careers as a Primary Care Paramedic and Early Childhood Educator, bursaries were also available in the field of Information Technology and Social Work, although they were not awarded this year. One bursary was available in each field of study at each of the three public high schools in the District.

The RRDSSAB is committed to meeting the needs of the community by providing services with care, integrity, and accountability. The RRDSSAB delivers Early Learning and Child Care, Ontario Works, Community Housing, and Paramedic Services to all unorganized municipalities and unincorporated areas within the Rainy River District.