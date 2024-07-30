Routine traffic stop leads to drug charges

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A routine traffic stop resulted in multiple drug charges.

Members of the Rainy River District Detachment (Fort Frances) were on general patrol in the Town of Fort Frances when an ALPR hit was activated on a vehicle. Upon speaking to the driver, an open can of liquor was observed in plain view and as a result Police conducted a search of the vehicle under the Liquor License Control Act (LLCA).

On July 24th, 2024, at approximately 5:50 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop and as a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old Fort Frances woman was charged with: Possession of proceeds under $5,000; Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon; Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine and Fentanyl; and Having liquor in an open container in unauthorized place.

A 36-year-old Thunder Bay man was charged with: Possession of proceeds under $5,000; Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon; Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine and Fentanyl; Fail to comply x3; and Having liquor in an open container in unauthorized place.

Both accused’s were held for bail and were scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on July 26th, 2024, in the Town of Fort Frances to speak to the charges.