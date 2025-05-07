Robert Horton and Fort Frances Lakers named 2025 Citizens of the Year

A local educator and a hometown hockey team have been recognized by the town as the annual Citizens of the Year.

At the town’s annual Volunteer Appreciation BBQ event held at the Memorial Sports Centre last Thursday, May 1, 2025, Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas revealed the winners of both the 2025 Citizen of the Year and 2025 Junior Citizen of the Year Award.

Leading off with the longer running Citizen of the Year Award, the mayor remarked that anyone selected for the recognition embodies the attributes “that make Fort Frances such a great place to live and to raise a family.” He then announced this year’s recipient of the award as Robert Horton.

“Robert is many things,” Hallikas said.

“He’s an educator, an artist, a proud member of the Rainy River First Nation and an equally proud resident of Fort Frances, and above all, a deeply committed community leader. His life’s work is a testament to the power of language, art, culture and action, action to build bridges, nurture understanding and spark positive change. As an Anishinaabe language educator and facilitator at Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI), Robert has worked tirelessly to ensure that the Ojibwe language and culture remain living vibrant parts of our community.”

The mayor noted that roughly one third of the community of Fort Frances identifies as Indigenous, meaning that Horton’s efforts to rejuvenate the language have farther reaching impacts beyond the classrooms in which he teaches. Horton has been recognized for his education work outside of the town as well, having received an Instructor of the Year award from SGEI. The mayor also drew attention Horton’s efforts outside the classroom.

Educator and volunteer Robert Horton, left, was recognized by mayor Andrew Hallikas and the town of Fort Frances as the 2025 Citizen of the Year. – Ken Kellar photo

“Robert volunteers his time energy and talents wherever it is needed,” Hallikas said.

“He served on the board of directors for the Rainy River Future Development Corporation, stood for a position on municipal council when called upon, and has consistently shown up for this community with heart and humility. Robert is an educator, an artist and an author. As an artist, Robert’s contributions are equally powerful. His recent artwork chosen by First Nation organizations and our local reconciliation committee, became a symbol of healing and hope, printed on hundreds of T-shirts worn during reconciliation walks by students across our community, the same piece of art was gifted to a national political leader when he visited Fort Frances, a gesture that carried with it the spirit of Fort Frances and the voice of our Indigenous residents and communities.”

Horton was presented with a certificate from Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford, along with a physical statuette from the town representing his status as Citizen of the Year.

“He’s an energetic, community minded volunteer with a caring heart who is always willing to lend a hand,” Hallikas said.

“So today, we celebrate Robert Horton, not just for what he has accomplished, but for how he has done it, with generosity, humbleness, authenticity and a vision rooted in community and culture. Robert, on behalf of the town of Fort Frances, its council, administration and staff, miigwech, chi-miigwech. Thank you for your understanding and for your unwavering commitment and for your love of your communities. You make Fort Frances a better, stronger and more connected place for all of us, and that is why you were selected as the Fort Frances 2025 Citizen of the Year, and also a Community Hero.”

Following Horton’s recognition, the mayor went on to announce the 2025 Junior Citizen of the Year. Established in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the junior award recognizes individuals younger than 18 who have shown up for the community in big ways. This year, however, the award recognized an entire team of young individuals.

“We have an incredibly special Junior citizens of the Year Award this year, and it is my very great honour and privilege to stand before you today as we celebrate some of the most inspiring and promising members of our community, the Fort Frances Lakers,” Hallikas announced.

Several representatives of the club were on hand for the ceremony, including players and members of the coaching and administrative staff. Speaking to the constant community presence of the team outside of the arena, Hallikas commended the hockey team for going above and beyond for Fort Frances.

“In my capacity as mayor, I attend many community events, and I frequently encounter members of the Lakers hockey team volunteering or helping out at almost every single event I’m at,” he said.

“I will quote from the nomination form that was submitted on their behalf. These young men have worked tirelessly in our community to fundraise, build partnerships, work with youth community groups and First Nations youth to foster a feeling of community inclusiveness and healthy, active living.