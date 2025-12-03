Riverside removing lead aprons from diagnostic procedures, citing new research and improved technology

New research has led to a change in how local health professionals carry out aspects of certain exams.

In a press release from Riverside Health Care dated December 2, 2025, the organization announced that their Diagnostic Imaging Department will no longer utilize lead shielding during X-rays and CT scans.

According to Riverside, the decision is based on extensive research done on, as well as innovations in, imagining technology and is being recommended by radiation safety organizations. Riverside notes that advanced imaging equipment automatically adjusts exposure levels to obtain the highest-quality images using the lowest amount of necessary radiation, which removes the need for additional protective equipment. Other health care providers in the region and elsewhere in Ontario have also made the move away from utilizing lead shielding during imaging.

Tiffany Dolyny, a Medical Radiation Technologist (MRT) and Riverside’s Diagnostic Quality Lead in Imaging says that patient’s safety is the organization’s priority, and removing the lead shielding will help in obtaining the highest quality images for diagnostic purposes.

“Safety is always a top priority, and the decision to make this change was based on research and advanced imaging equipment. Modern imaging technology uses minimal radiation, and we greatly benefit from removing potential obstructions to get the best images possible,” Dolyny said.

“Removing routine lead aprons allows our technologists to capture clearer images the first time, reducing repeat exams and supporting faster, more accurate diagnoses for our patients.”

According to Riverside, research has also shown that lead aprons for diagnostic procedures do not reduce radiation exposure for patients, and the modern machines used in these procedures use approximately 95 percent less radiation than their counterparts did 70 years ago. Precision has also improved with the newer technology, meaning the radiation required for imaging can be directed only where it is needed.

Riverside states that the new procedures being introduced align with best practice recommendations from both the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists (CAMRT) as well as the Canadian Association of Radiologists (CAR), which helps Riverside continue to follow national standards in both patient safety and diagnostic excellence.

“At Riverside Health Care, we remain dedicated to providing safe, evidence-based and patient-centred services across the Rainy River District,” Riverside said in its release.

“This change reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement in the care we deliver by enhancing safety, supporting better health outcomes, and ensuring every person we serve receives the highest standard of care — today and into the future.”

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the change are encouraged to speak with their Diagnostic Imaging technologist, and requests for shielding after discussion will be respected so long as the shielding “does not compromise the integrity of the exam.”