Riverside OR team puts its best foot forward

Riverside Health Care is proud to announce a groundbreaking milestone for Northwestern Ontario, having successfully performed the region’s first Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) foot procedure. This advanced procedure, led by Dr. Tina Lefrancois, was performed at La Verendrye General Hospital (LVGH) and utilized small incisions and state-of-the-art techniques, marking a transformative step in patient care for the region.

“This milestone speaks to Riverside Health Care’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our patients by adopting the latest in medical innovation,” says Henry Gauthier, President & CEO of Riverside Health Care. “This first MIS forefoot surgery in Northwestern Ontario represents a significant achievement in Riverside’s dedication to providing advanced, patient-centered care.”

Dr. Tina Lefrancois, centre, is joined by operating Room staff to commemorate the first non-invasive foot surgery of its kind in northwestern Ontario. – Submitted photo

Unlike traditional open surgeries requiring large incisions and prolonged recovery with limited mobility, the MIS procedure is performed through tiny incisions. This technique minimizes disruption to soft tissues, resulting in less pain, reduced swelling, immediate weight-bearing, and a faster return to baseline activities for patients.

Diana Harris, Chief Nursing Executive, shared, “This MIS approach opens new possibilities for how we treat foot conditions in our district. Our patient walked out freely post-operation, a scenario unimaginable with the traditional approach. This success underscores just how much we care about bringing the best, most advanced care to our community.” Surgical Services Perioperative Lead Carly Whalen added with enthusiasm, “It was remarkable, the patient walked out of the department with no cast, no crutches, and only a few tiny incisions, which would have otherwise required a long non-weight-bearing period and the use of crutches for at least four weeks.”

Riverside’s specialty programs, including gynecology, orthopedics, sports medicine, and urology, are key parts of the Regional Surgical Program, which focuses on securing essential funding and resources to enhance patient care across the northwest. This collaborative structure strengthens the network of healthcare across the region, fostering mutual support in training, resources, and innovative solutions for improved patient outcomes. “It was a massive team effort, and we couldn’t be prouder of everyone who helped make this milestone possible,” added Harris.

The procedure also offers significant benefits for patients with diabetes and other conditions that make recovery challenging. With smaller incisions, the approach lowers the risk of infections and wound healing complications, reduces pain, promotes faster recovery and greatly improves outcomes and enhances quality of life for these patients. Julie Cousineau, Director of Nursing at LVGH emphasized the importance of patient selection in ensuring the continued success of MIS procedures, noting, “Careful patient selection is critical to the success of minimally invasive procedures. We will continue to identify candidates best suited for this approach, confident that it will improve quality of life and streamline recovery for many of our patients.”

Riverside Health Care remains steadfast in its mission to serve the district with compassionate quality care, dedicated to improving health outcomes, and supporting healthier communities for years to come.

“At Riverside, we are continually seeking ways to improve and expand the quality of care available to those we serve,” Gauthier added. “Innovations like these not only enhance patient outcomes but also strengthen our commitment to making high-quality, specialized care accessible close to home.”