Riverside launches same-day appointment option for Community Counselling

Riverside Health Care is pleased to announce a new same-day appointment option for community counselling services. This will provide flexible and accessible support for individuals aged 18 and older by providing a single-session conversation, virtually or in person, with a registered therapist. This initiative provides community members with timely access to mental health support, underscoring Riverside’s commitment to responsive, effective care.

Same-day single-session counselling is available on Tuesdays, with appointment booking open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments can be booked for the same day by calling Riverside Community Counselling at 274-4807 ext. 1. A limited number of spots are available each morning, so early booking is encouraged to ensure access.

“This new same-day service ensures individuals can access a therapist during the designated time, to address an issue without having to be delayed by referral or waiting for an appointment.” says Lisa Belluz, Manager of Mental Health and Addictions at Riverside Health Care.

“We know that for many people, timely access to mental health support can be very effective.”

Henry Gauthier, Riverside’s President and CEO, added, “This new initiative reflects our dedication to community well-being and our commitment to providing flexible, accessible mental health care options.”

Riverside Health Care remains committed to meeting the unique needs of the communities we serve.

By adapting its programs, Riverside aims to provide accessible, compassionate support that fosters healthier communities and meets the evolving needs of our district.

For further information or to book a same-day appointment, please call Riverside Community Counseling at 274-4807 ext. 1 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Tuesdays.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call or text 9-8-8. Support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline.