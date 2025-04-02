Riverside kicks off fundraising efforts

Riverside Health Care is pleased to announce the launch of its new focused fundraising efforts aimed at advancing and expanding the future of health care across the Rainy River District.These efforts reflect our commitment to investing today for a better Riverside tomorrow – ensuring our care evolves to meet the needs of our communities with compassion, innovation, and accessibility.

“This is a very exciting chapter for Riverside Health Care, and I am so grateful to embark on it with them,” says Holly Kaemingh, Director of Fundraising. “I am passionate about building connections within our community and look forward to working together to raise funds to enhance our healthcare services across the Rainy River District,” adds Kaemingh. “Looking ahead, we are excited to plan fundraising events that will bring our community together in support of Riverside Health Care. Whether you’re purchasing a raffle ticket, attending an event, or becoming a sponsor, your support makes a direct impact.”

Moving forward, Riverside will raise funds through specific projects and targeted campaigns with an added focus on grant opportunities to support care in the district. General donations will be accepted and will be directed where they are needed most. Donors may also choose to support a particular facility, department, or program. Your donations make a lasting impact, helping us improve access to essential care, introduce advanced treatments, and provide vital support for everyone we serve. Together, we can continue building healthier communities with compassionate, high-quality care delivered close to home.

We appreciate your patience as we prepare to officially roll out our Diagnostic Imaging Campaign, which will include the addition of an MRI at La Verendrye General Hospital. We look forward to sharing more details soon and working together as a community to strengthen health care services across the district – creating lasting impact together, one donation, one project, at a time.

For more information on how to donate, explore sponsorship opportunities, or learn about upcoming events, please visit http://www.riversidehealthcare.ca/donate or follow us on Facebook.

Any funds previously donated to the Riverside Foundation for Health Care will continue to be reported and designated to the causes, facilities, or departments that were selected. For questions about previous donations to the Foundation or tax receipts, please contact ffhcfoundation@gmail.com.