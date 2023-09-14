Riverside Health Care receives funding for new generator

The Ontario Government in continuing to support health care in the northwest by investing into Riverside Health Care facilities, most recently to the tune of $383,446 to help purchase a new generator.

In an announcement made this morning outside La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford announced the funding, part of the province’s investment of $208-million provided through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund and Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund to 131 hospitals and 58 community health facilities across the province. The funding is focused on addressing urgent infrastructure renewal upgrades so that hospitals and health care facilities can focus on supporting patients and families of those in need of care.

“Our government recognizes the unique challenges faced by health care providers, particularly in the Northwest,” Rickford said.

“Through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund, our investment in the La Verendrye General Hospital supports a new backup generator, ensuring reliable access to care for families in Fort Frances and surrounding areas.”

According to the province, the government has increased the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund by over 14 percent, and the Community Infrastructure Renewal Fund by over 10 percent, from last year. The province’s investments will lead to nearly $50-billion in health infrastructure in Ontario over the next 10 years. As of the end of 2022, the province has approved 50 hospital development projects that will add 3,000 new hospital beds across Ontario by 2032.

“Ensuring Ontario’s hospitals and community health facilities have the infrastructure in place to deliver the high-quality care patients expect and deserve is a priority for our government,” Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said in a press release accompanying the announcement.

“This year’s increased funding will help these facilities address priority renewal needs while ensuring people can continue to receive the world-class care they need in a safe and comfortable environment.”

