Riverside Health Care prepared for planned power outage

Riverside Health Care has shared its plans for coverage during Sunday’s planned power outage in Fort Frances.

According to a press release from the organization released today, Riverside Health Care has prepared for the town-wide planned Fort Frances Power Corporation (FFPC) power outage, which is expected to extend from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or most of the day, on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

While the FFPC outage is scheduled to allow crews to replace critical infrastructure at the local transformer station, Riverside is assuring residents and patients that their plans are in place to alleviate as much of the disruption as possible, as the outage will impact both La Verendrye General Hospital and Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home.

“Riverside has extensive experience with these outages and has worked diligently to ensure minimal disruption for all patients, clients, residents, visitors, caregivers and staff members at LVGH and Rainycrest during the outage,” said Riverside president and CEO Henry Gauthier in the release.

“We continue to review operations to ensure we can continue seamlessly caring for the community during this relatively short disruption period.

“Emergency services will remain open at La Verendrye General Hospital, with strong contingency plans to maintain quality of treatment and care. We encourage those experiencing non-emergency situations to call Health Connect Ontario by dialing 811. If you experience an emergency, please call 911.

“Additional staff will be on location at both LVGH and Rainycrest to monitor operations throughout the day, with continued comfort and safety for all Riverside patients, clients, residents, visitors, caregivers, and staff members a top priority during the outage.”

FFPC shared that anyone with questions regarding the outage is welcome to call 807-274-9291, or email them at info@ffpc.ca.