Riverside Health Care facilities experiencing telephone outage

By Times Staff

Riverside Health Care has shared that its facilities are currently experiencing a system-wide telephone service outage.

In a press release sent out late this afternoon, Tuesday, November 19, 2025, the organization said all Riverside facilities in its network are experiencing the telephone service outage, and it has implemented a Code Grey – Infrastructure Failure, which signifies the organization is “responding to a disruption affecting essential systems required for operations.”

Riverside said in the release that all of its sites have activated backup communication protocols, and that its internal emergency planning teams are operating under Code Grey procedures.

“This outage is causing intermittent disruptions across all incoming, outgoing and internal phone lines,” Riverside said.

“Technicians are on site and actively working with our teams to resolve the issue.”

Riverside said the intermittent service disruptions are expected to continue into Thursday, November 20.

“We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available,” the organization said.

We ask for your continued patience and understanding as we work through this issue. Please be assured that the safety of those we serve and our team members remains our top priority throughout this disruption.”

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency is asked to continue to call 911.