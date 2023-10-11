Riverside Foundation welcomes new executives at recent AGM

On Monday, September 25, Riverside Foundation for Health Care held its annual general meeting (AGM) at La Verendrye General Hospital.

Returning to the board of directors for three-year terms are Kim Jo Bliss, Rob Georgeson and Meghan Cox. Also returning for one-year terms are Bev Langner who was appointed as the Rainy River Hospital Auxiliary rep, Carol Hyatt who was appointed as the Emo Auxiliary rep, Marnie Cumming who was appointed the LVGH Auxiliary rep, Laurie Hogan who was appointed the Rainycrest Auxiliary rep and Marianne Kitzul who was appointed the Riverside Board of Directors rep.

Continuing their terms are Paul Brunetta, Shanda DeGagne-Begin, Delaine McLeod, Tyler Cousineau, and Susan Irvine.

At the inaugural meeting of the board of directors, held immediately following the AGM, Tyler Cousineau was elected to have his name stand as Chair, while Meghan Cox was elected to have her name stand as vice-chair.

Cousineau has been on the board since 2019 and has acted as Vice-Chair since 2021.

Cousineau replaces Paul Brunetta who served as Chair the past two years. Brunetta has been a great asset to the Foundation and served as a strong leader. He will return to the board to complete his 3-year term.

Cox has been a board member since 2020. She has been an integral member of the board, serving as Co-Chair of the Picture This campaign committee which raised $1.7 million.

The Riverside Foundation for Health Care is the fundraising entity for Riverside Health Care Facilities. It is our mission to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment, the support of patient/client services, and the improvement of medical facilities for all residents of the area served by Riverside Health Care. Donors can choose to designate their donation to a specific facility, department, or approved piece of capital equipment. Every dollar designated to a specific fund is used for it’s intended purpose. Riverside Foundation honours the capital approval process that is in place at Riverside Facilities and is only able to support the purchase of any medical equipment, support patient/client services, and support any improvement of medical facilities that has been granted approval by Riverside Health Care Facilities.