Riverside Foundation is Taking You Back to the 80s

Saturday, October 21 at La Place Rendez Vous is going to be a totally tubular time! The Riverside Foundation is bringing you back to a time of microwave dinners, cassette tapes and big hair in support of local health care with this year’s gala. “Back to the 80s” presented by IG Wealth Management is sure to be a rad evening full of ways to give.

Sponsorship packages for the gala were mailed out in late July and there are still opportunities available for local businesses. Table sponsorships, which come with 10 complimentary tickets, are available at a variety of price points. If you would still like to support the gala but aren’t able to make it in person, there are still some exclusive sponsorships opportunities up for grabs. If your business can’t quite commit to a full sponsorship, you are encouraged to partner up with another local business or reach out to the Foundation Office to discuss your options. To learn more or to receive a sponsorship package, contact the Foundation office at 274-4803 or allison.cox@rhcf.on.ca.

Members of the Special Events Committee will be hitting the ground soon to solicit for donations for the live and silent auction portion of the evening. If you are not approached but would like to donate, please contact the Foundation Office.

Funds from this year’s gala will be put towards upgrades for the surgical suite at Riverside. Purchases will include a dental cart system, micropower surgical tools and new cabinetry. The dental cart system enables Riverside the ability to perform dental surgery on adults and children in an efficient manner. The majority of our population that requires dental surgery are young children, so being able to provide this care close to home is invaluable to families. The micropower tools allows for precision, comfort, control and versatility for the surgeon. It will allow the ortho program to offer MTP joint fusions to patients with severe arthritis of the foot. Once surgery is complete, most patients return to an active, pain free lifestyle. Finally, upgrading of the cabinetry and surfaces is required to due wear and tear, as a result of aging. The upgrades will ensure a clean and health environment is maintained, reducing the spread of germs and bacteria. In addition, the updated investments will provide an aesthetically pleasing space, improving patient’s experience.

Individual tickets for the gala will be available in mid-September. Watch the Foundation Facebook page for updates.