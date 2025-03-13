Riverside Foundation for Health Care announces conclusion of fundraising partnership with Riverside Health Care

Fort Frances, ON – The Board of Directors of the Riverside Foundation for Health Care (the Foundation) acknowledges Riverside Health Care’s recent decision to conclude our longstanding fundraising partnership. While we are saddened by this change, Riverside Health Care has chosen to take its fundraising in a new direction.

For more than three decades, the Foundation has proudly served the Rainy River District, raising millions of dollars to equip local health care facilities with the essential medical tools needed to provide high-quality care to patients, residents, and clients. This success has been made possible through the unwavering generosity of our donors, businesses, and community members, whose commitment to strengthening health care has been truly invaluable.

As we navigate this transition, the Foundation remains dedicated to its mission of supporting health care initiatives in the Rainy River District. We are actively exploring new opportunities to continue making a meaningful impact on the well-being of our community.

We recognize that this change may raise questions among our donors and stakeholders. We want to assure the community that all charitable contributions entrusted to us will continue to support local health care services.

As part of this transition, the Foundation’s office has closed. We encourage anyone with questions to reach out.

For more information or to speak with a representative of the Foundation, please call 807-274-4803 (until March 31, 2025) or email ffhcfoundation@gmail.com