Riverside facilities prepared for full-day power outage

The Fort Frances Power Corporation has announced a power interruption from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023, as Hydro One performs transmission maintenance.

This will affect several Riverside Health Care facilities, including La Verendrye General Hospital and Rainycrest Long Term Care Home, as well as some aspects of Community Services.

Our Riverside team has worked extensively over the years to prepare for primary power loss scenarios and has reviewed operations these past weeks to ensure we can continue seamlessly caring for the community during this relatively short disruption period.

Emergency services will remain open at La Verendrye General Hospital, with strong contingency plans to maintain quality of treatment and care. We encourage those experiencing non-emergency situations to call Health Connect Ontario by dialing 811. If you experience an emergency, please call 911.

Additional staff will be on location at both LVGH and Rainycrest to monitor operations throughout the day, with continued comfort and safety for all Riverside patients, clients, residents, visitors, caregivers, and staff members a top priority during the outage.