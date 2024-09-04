Riverside defends workplace culture and staffing in Rainy River

A perceived lack of nursing support formed a wedge between the doctors of Rainy River and Riverside health Care. However, Riverside maintains that their staffing choices were appropriate to the community, with more changes in the works moving forward.

According to Dr Joe Ennett, the physicians had requested a second Registered Nurse in the Rainy River emergency department, to provide patient care. The unique coverage model in Rainy River meant a doctor is not always present in the emergency room. They may be in the clinic, in long term care, or resting. Coverage by each doctor is 24/7, for the week they’re on duty, covering multiple facilities simultaneously.

The model sees the nursing staff working collaboratively with the doctor on duty, so the physician can prioritize coverage. However, safety concerns had arisen with nurses working alone in the ER – particularly at night.

The rejection of the doctor’s request for additional nursing staff was one of many reasons for the mass resignation of Rainy River’s entire physician team.

A spokesperson for Riverside confirmed that an additional RN was not immediately approved, “due to serious cash-flow concerns in early 2023.”

However, Riverside, “did achieve a level of financial stability towards the end of the calendar year. At that time, three seasoned clinical leads determined that an additional RN was not appropriate for Rainy River. Having said that, the team has been finalizing a model focused on increased scope of practice, and the addition of a personal support worker to address peak periods.”

Riverside staff are overseen by the Rainy River Site Administrator, who oversees acute care, emergency room and Long Term Care. The physicians are not employed by Riverside, but through contracts with the Ministry of Health.

As reporter in the August 28, 2024 edition of the Fort Frances Times, the physician team had approached the Ministry of Health with a compromise of closing the ER overnight, between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., which would allow more nursing staff available while the ER was open.

The Ministry asked the physicians to consider a 14-hour opening window, but by that time, resignations had already been made, and negotiations were forced to stop.

According to Riverside, they were not included in the physician’s negotiations with the Ministry to close the emergency room from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., and are not in agreement with the idea.

“We do not support any reduction in emergency services in Rainy River,” said the spokesperson.

Riverside also disagreed with Ennett’s suggestion that Riverside’s work culture is unhealthy.

“Riverside remains committed to a consistent, healthy workplace culture across all our sites and to supporting our healthcare staff in our mission to improve the health of our communities by providing the best possible care to those we serve,” said the spoekesperson.

According to Riverside Board Chair Dianne Clifford, recruitment of hospital physician locums is in progress. Given the compressed timelines, physician staffing for the October to December period is a priority.

“We are working with the Ministry, the local municipalities, and Indigenous communities in the Rainy River area to achieve a model that will support effective recruitment and retention of full-time physicians in the community,” she said. “The physician contract in Rainy River is with the Ministry of Health. As such, we do not have any jurisdiction over the in-clinic physician arrangement.”