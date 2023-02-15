Riverside declares Gastrointestinal Outbreak at Rainycrest over; visitor policies adjusted

Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Health Unit has declared the Gastrointestinal Outbreak at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home over.

Riverside continues to have our detailed safety procedures and infection prevention control practices in place, which are designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff, the community and those within our care.

To ensure safety for patients, the following visitation requirements for the facility remain in place:

Visitor surveillance testing protocols remain in place

Visitors must wear their masks at all times in common spaces when visiting indoors.

Mask to cover your mouth and nose.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently

If you are unwell, please do not visit the home

If you have COVID-19, have been in contact with anyone that is positive for COVID-19, or have been asked to isolate – PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THE FACILITY for 10 days.

We thank you for your continued support and commitment to protecting the health and safety of those we serve, their loved ones, our fellow team members, and the community.