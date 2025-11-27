Riverside 50/50 Draw for November once again passes $11,500 mark

There’s still time to get in on Riverside Health Care’s 50/50 draw for November, which has seen the jackpot once again break past a major milestone, providing the winner a significant bump in time for Christmas shopping, while also supporting health care close to home.

In a press release from Riverside, the organization revealed the jackpot has once again passed the $11,500 mark, making it the second month in a row to do so, and providing ticket holders a tantalizing glimpse at the prize that could be theirs. The draw will also see at least the same amount going back to Riverside to help them in reaching their $1.6 million goal as part of the Lights, Camera, DIAGNOSIS! Campaign. As of time of writing on Thursday, November 27, 2025, the jackpot sits at $14,152.50.

The campaign is working towards bringing cutting-edge diagnostic imagining equipment to the region in the form of the District’s first MRI unit, as well as advanced digital X-ray systems at La Verendrye General Hospital and Rainy River Health Centre. According to Riverside, at its conclusion the campaign will improve image quality, reduce wait times and ensure residents of the district to access faster, more accurate diagnostics in their own community rather than needing to travel out of town for care.

“Our community continues to show remarkable generosity,” said Holly Kaemingh, Director of

Fundraising.

“Surpassing $11,500 again demonstrates the community’s commitment to improving

health care close to home. Each ticket helps ensure these essential diagnostic tools become a

reality.”

Tickets continue to be available for the November draw until 11:59 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, November 28, 2025. To purchase tickets, go online to www.rhc5050.com, stop by the La Verendrye General Hospital Administration office between 8 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. today, or call 807-274-6635.

“As the jackpot continues to climb, this draw offers residents an opportunity to ring in the holiday season with a little extra joy while helping fund equipment that will benefit patients and families for years to come,” Riverside said.

“It’s a win-win that captures the spirit of the season: community, generosity, and the shared goal of strengthening health care close to home. It’s community spirit at its best, supporting a shared vision for a stronger, more accessible health-care future close to home.”