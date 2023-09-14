Rickford announces Land Ambulance Service Grant for 2023

Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford was in Fort Frances today to announce the annual Land Ambulance Service Grant (LASG).

This year the government has provided $5.4 million via the District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) for land ambulance service.

Overall, the provincial government is providing $811 million dollars for ambulance services across the province.

“Our government recognizes the unique challenges of providing urgent health care services in the Northwest, especially for paramedics,” said Greg Rickford. “Today’s Land Ambulance Service Grant announcement demonstrates our understanding and appreciation for District of Rainy River Services Board and the important services they provide to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

The Ontario government is increasing land ambulance service funding for municipalities by an average of six percent over 2022 funding levels. The funding comes as part of the government’s health plan as it seeks to strengthen the healthcare system.

Dan McCormick CAO of DRRSB says the funding helps ensure the ongoing service in the region.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Province and our MPP Greg Rickford for the Ministry of Health’s continued investment in Paramedic Services. The ongoing cost share arrangement between government and the municipalities helps to ensure continued improvement and security of emergency services for our communities.”