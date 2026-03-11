Respiratory outbreak declared for Rainycrest west wing

On Tuesday, March 10, Riverside Health Care and the Northwestern Public Health Unit declared a respiratory outbreak on the West Wing of Rainycrest Long Term Care Home.

As a result, visitor restrictions and masking protocols are in place. Only two visitors or caregivers may visit a resident at a time and visitors should only visit one resident per visit. Visitations are required to take place in residents’ rooms rather than in common spaces.

Masking protocols remain in place in all resident care areas and medical masking is required for anyone visiting the West Wing. Rainycrest staff may require additional personal protective equipment (PPE) depending on the situation at a given time.

Riverside is asking all visitors to consider their own health before entering their facilities. Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms should not visit until their symptoms resolve.

“There are currently restrictions on admissions, transfers, and discharges,” the release said.

“Large group social activities for residents of the West Wing are cancelled until further notice.”

In an effort to combat the spread, Riverside is emphasizing good hand hygiene and encouraging people to be mindful of any potential risks of exposure to illness.

Riverside says their Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation, keeping the care and safety of staff and residents top of mind.