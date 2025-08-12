Respiratory outbreak at Rainycrest LTC declared over

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Health Unit, has declared that the Respiratory Outbreak at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home’s East Wing has ended, with all units resuming normal operations.

Restrictions are no longer in effect for visitors and residents.

Our detailed safety procedures and infection prevention control practices are in place, designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff, the community, and those within our care.

We remind all to remain diligent in self-screening for illness before visiting friends or family members. Thank you for your continued cooperation and support of these efforts.