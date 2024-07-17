Residents shifted crossing habits, priorities in face of increased bridge tolls

Since the increase in bridge tolls announced in October, 2023, residents have used a variety of strategies to adapt to the added costs. Canadians on Facebook’s Rant and Rave group had a lot to say about how they justified the costs of the crossing, whether it was bundling errands into fewer, busier trips, rerouting through Baudette, or just sucking it up and paying the price.

The price of a 12-crossing Bridge Card rose from $30 to $90. There have been meetings underway between Fort Frances, International Falls, along with Rainy River First nations and multiple levels of government on both sides of the border, to discuss the issue.

“I used to cross about once a week. But now I’m only making it once a month,” said Travis Glowasky . “When I go I try to time it when I have multiple orders at BorderBoxes, a low gas tank, one empty gas can, and I can do some grocery shopping at the same time. I’ve had to cut out all entertainment trips into International Falls. Honestly, I have been looking into purchasing either a small electric bike or an electric scooter, that I can put in the back of my car to make trips. It would take two years to pay off in bridge cards.”

Justin Brown said the fruit was of better quality on the American side and he said his wife brings the kids to the beach in Ranier, where he feels there’s less of a worry to find discarded needles in the sand.

“Gas is definitely a lot cheaper,” he added.

Lisa Alton said she was lucky to have purchased several bridge cards before the price increase, but expects to go less frequently when she runs out. She said she felt bad for the businesses on the American side who might suffer from the reduced bridge traffic because of the higher tolls.

“If I do go across the border, I ensure I make use of time, gas up, groceries, dinner etc., all in one trip,” said Alton.

Tyler Venerus said that he goes over the border for cheaper gas prices, ethanol free fuel, more restaurants, bowling, airport, border boxes and more.

“The reasoning of wanting to go across is basically endless,” said Tyler Venerus. “A lot of people go across for their kid’s hockey, family, grandkids, etc. Fort has one of the highest toll bridge prices across Canada, while there’s one 70km away that’s brand new without one at all.”

Tom Batiuk said it was nice to pay less for things even though the exchange rate was higher. He suggested that we turn the bridge into a public asset, repaired and open to commerce.

“The selection at the hardware stores in the falls is fantastic compared to here,” he said.

Paul Morrison brings an extra Jerry can with him to the U.S. side when his tank is empty. He warned everyone to be careful because of higher prices due to the exchange rates, and he reminded everyone that you can only bring so much dairy back across the border with you.

“Top it off with the best pizza in the borderland, the Border Bar , and you have a lot of bang for your 10 bucks,” said Morrison.

“We play hockey across, that is where majority of my friends and my kids best friends live,” said Darcy Rae. “We suck it up and pay for the cards.”

Rae said the other Canadians who play hockey across try to ride share as much as possible, but it’s hard to fit four kids’ hockey equipment in one vehicle. “I’ve given up being angry about it all and just suck it up now. I’ve written my letters and emails, and now all I can do is continue to enjoy living on the border, as per usual.”

Jackson said that returning to Canada through the crossing at Baudette after entering the U.S. through International Falls was only an extra 10 minutes to his trip.

“I will grab what I need in The Falls, drive back through the states and re-enter Canada in Rainy River,” said Matt Jackson.

I work across and use the bridge daily. On warmer days I park on Canadian side and walk across. I figure I’ve saved at least 20 bridge card tolls so far this year. Chris Dvorak

“Only go when my gas tank is on empty now. No more quick trips for take out like pizza, different events in the falls, movies. We loved going across numerous times a week to shop, visit with family and friends but with everything going up in price it’s just not justified. Not to mention that they have not done any repairs besides patching holes which is crazy on a bridge.” Crystal Smith

We used to cross often to go out for supper and movie. Last time we crossed was for a nexus interview and before that I can’t remember the last time we went for dinner and movie. Chelsea Marie Hagan

I live closer to Rainy, so I cross in baudette/rainy river. It does add an extra 20 minutes in total though, but it’s a nice drive that follows the river more. Majel Usiski

I’m still using bridge cards from before the price hike. So far my trips have remained fairly consistent. Jane Gillon

Instead of going for trips to Duluth, I’ll go to Grand Forks, Rainy is free. I won’t bother with Ifalls now that I’ve used my last discounted card from before the price hike. Carey Wolfe

There has to be a new crossing built. There is no logical reason it shouldn’t be planned now and built by both the Canadian and U.s governments, Federal, state/proviince and municipal. We need local politicians working towards this on our behalf without prejudice. Politicians like Bill Noden that acted on our behalf to build the causeway. As long as the paper company owned and operated the bridge there was no incentive, but now there is. John Myers

I plan my trip, shop in Fort cross for gas, groceries, shopping, movies, dinner, then I drive to Baudette and cross , no toll, love it Donna Meunier Moen