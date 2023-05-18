Residents look forward to Rainycrest’s first ever prom

Rainycrest Long Term Care will be hosting a Senior Prom for their residents on June 23, 2023.

Rainycrest resident experience and activation co-ordinator Calli Vandenbrand says the event is valuable in bringing joy to the residents.

“Smiles can be the best medicine sometimes,” she says.

“It’s just a day to get dolled up — they don’t get to do that.”

Rainycrest employees will get the residents ready by doing hair, painting nails, and dressing them up.

“It’ll be good for staff to to interact in something other than just doing personal care,” says Vandenbrand.

At 1:30 p.m., they’ll have a Grand March around Rainycrest. Vandenbrand says there will be drinks, a dance, and live music from Bob Wepruk, George Elliott, and the Northern Jammers.

Rainycrest welcomes donations of dresses and button-up shirts for the seniors to wear. Feel free to drop them off on location, or alternatively, Vandenbrand can have a pick-up arranged by giving her a call at 274-3261 extension 2543.