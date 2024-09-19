Residents encouraged to store trash safely

As cooler weather approaches in Fort Frances, residents are reminded that animals preparing for hibernation, including bears become more active, says a Town of Fort Frances social media post.

During this time it is important that garbage is stored safely and securely.

Garbage should be in a tied bag and then stored in a dry, covered container. Keeping garbage inside your home, garage or shed until it’s time to bring it to the curb is safest, the Town advised.

If you cannot keep trash inside until the morning of pickup, you should ensure that it is in a container or bin with a secure lid.

Motion activated outdoor lights may also help to scare off would-be trash bandits.

Residents are also encouraged not to bring garbage to the curb the night before pickup as animals can be more active at night.

Residents should note that waste pick up days shift a day every time there is a holiday that interrupts the pickup schedule.

There will be a free tipping day for leaf and yard waste, at the Fort Frances Landfill on Saturday Nov. 2, 2024.