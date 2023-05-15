Resident charged following head on collision

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A two vehicle collision resulted in impaired driving charges for a Fort Frances resident.

On May 12, 2023 at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a two vehicle head-on collision on Agamiing Drive in Fort Frances.

Investigation into the cause of the collision determined that one driver was impaired by drugs. That driver was subsequently arrested and taken to the Fort Frances Detachment for testing by a Drug Recognition Expert.

A 49-year-old from Fort Frances has been charged criminally with one count of impaired operation – drugs as well as one count of driving while driver’s licence suspended. The accused’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and their driver’s licence was suspended for an additional 90 days.

The accused was released from custody by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on July 3, 2023, to answer to the charges.

Police have the tools and training to detect drug impaired drivers. Drug impaired driving is a serious threat to road safety and carries the same penalties as alcohol impaired driving. If you see an impaired driver, call 911. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.