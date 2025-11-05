Remembering Rememberance: Hallikas shares reflection on lifetime of observance

For many, Remembrance Day serves as a solemn, or sombre, reminder of lives lost while on duty. This annual reminder of remembrance extends beyond the sacred two minutes of silence observed on Remembrance Day. At least it should, lest we forget. While the local Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 is a place for veterans to gather, it is also much more than that. The local legion is a pillar of the community, hosting events, fundraising, and much, much more. Nevertheless, we must endeavour to hold space in our hearts and our minds for those who have served, whether they are still with us or have passed on.

Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas shared some of his reflections on Remembrance Day over the years. From recollections of Remembrance Day as a young lad, to his time as a teacher at Fort Frances High School and beyond, Hallikas shares his ponderings and position with the Fort Frances Times.

“Remembrance Day was a very big deal when I was growing up in the ’50s,” said Hallikas.

“Many of the young men from Fort Frances had served in the war and had returned home to finish school, resume their lives, and raise families. Some, of course, did not return.

“My father, Ollie Hallikas, enlisted with his best friend, Arnie Lahti. My grandfather, a taciturn Finn, drove them to the train station and, with tears in his eyes, said, ‘I might not see you boys again.’

“My Dad and Arne both returned unharmed; they were among the lucky ones.

“My Dad served overseas for six years. He enlisted in the Air Force and trained as a navigator. He was commissioned as an officer, a Flight Lieutenant in the Royal Air Force; the RCAF did not exist at that time. When the RCAF formed, my Dad transferred over. He served as a navigator in Lancaster bombers, flying night missions. When his tour of duty ended, he and his entire crew volunteered for another tour. He was transferred to Pathfinders, where life expectancy was short. [Because of his service,] he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, among other medals.

“My Dad did not talk much about the war, except for on Remembrance Day. Then he would remember his comrades who did not return.

“Remembrance Day was important not only in our house but in most of the homes in Fort Frances in those days. We all knew someone who had been in the war, and many of us knew families who lost loved ones.

“In school, I always looked forward to receiving a poppy to wear before and on Remembrance Day. Schools were closed on Remembrance Day in those days, and no matter where you were or what you were doing, you stopped for a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. on November 11th.

“Many of those from Fort Frances who signed up both in WWI and WWII did so directly out of high school. Many lied about their age. It is always the young who fight the wars.

“Of those who signed up from Fort Frances High School, some did not return. There are two plaques of honour hanging in the school with the names of those who attended Fort Frances High School and who had served. A silver star marks the names of those who did not return.

“The Principal of Fort Frances High School, at the time of WWII, enlisted and did not return. The Townsend Theatre is named after Principal Townsend, and an oil painting of Principal Townsend in uniform also hangs in Fort Frances High School.”

With the passing of the years, the near-mandatory regular attendance of Remembrance Day proceedings waned among the general public. Hallikas tolerated this to a point. However, once he started teaching at Fort Frances High School and noticed Remembrance Day proceedings were happening over the loudspeaker of the public address system, he took action.

“I am a former teacher at FFHS, and when I took a teaching position at FFHS, I was horrified to find that remembrance observances were being held over the PA system,” said Hallikas.

“Another teacher, Mark Kowalchuk, was equally horrified, as he too had a father who had served.”

So, Hallikas and Kowalchuk endeavoured to change this for the better.

“Together, we decided to completely change how Fort Frances High School observed Remembrance Day. We held assemblies in the auditorium for all students. We recruited six student volunteers to pick a name from the list of those who had served and research that name,” said Hallikas.

“At the Remembrance Day service, we would have the students speak about ‘their’ soldier or flight crew member in the first person and talk about their lives and service.

“The entire remembrance service was done by the students, including music. They provided the music, the soloists, and recited Flanders Fields. We always invited families of those soldiers who were being researched and featured in the Remembrance Day ceremony. Our students were often shocked to find that those servicemen were the same age as they were. The Royal Canadian Legion always attended these services and provided a colour guard. We held our services early so the Legion could then attend the 11:00 a.m. service at the cenotaph.

Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas, front, was joined by members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 on Friday, October 30, 2025, to read out a proclamation and raise the flag officially marking the beginning of the Legion’s Poppy Campaign. The campaign runs until November 11 in support of veterans and their families, and to remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice. – Allan Bradbury photo

“I have observed every Remembrance Day since I can remember, either at a school ceremony, at the cenotaph, or both. No matter where I was living, November 11th found me at the Remembrance Day service.

“This year, I will once again be at the cenotaph in Fort Frances.

“My children were raised to honour and remember our veterans, and they, too, observe Remembrance Day wherever they are, and they, in turn, pass this tradition to their children.

“We must never forget.

“As Mayor, I participate in many flag raisings, but one of the most poignant for me is to raise the Legion Poppy flag, which we did this past Friday, at the Civic Centre.

“I am incredibly grateful for the efforts of the Royal Canadian Legion and, in particular, our local branch, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29, for the work they do in fostering support of our veterans and remembrance of those who served.”