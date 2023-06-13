Recycling compactor opens ahead of schedule

The Town of Fort Frances announced yesterday that its public-facing recycling compactor is back up and running.

The compactor was closed when a fire destroyed the building at the site of the Town recycling depot on May 27.

Residents of Fort Frances may now drop their own recycling off at the entrance to the depot facing Sixth St. West.

In a release issued Monday, the Town credited Public Works crew members and Cannect Electricity with helping to get the compactor back up and running three days ahead of the previously announced June 15 date.

Town officials are not yet able to say when curbside recycling will return. There will be no curbside recycling collection until further notice.

An engineering consultant has been engaged to design a new recycling depot.