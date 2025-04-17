Rainycrest respiratory outbreak ends for West Wing but continues in East Wing

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit, has declared an end to the respiratory outbreak in the West Wing only at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home. The East Wing outbreak status remains in place.

East Wing:

Enhanced visitor restrictions and masking protocols remain in place. Only two (2) visitors or caregivers may visit at a time, and visitors should only visit one resident per visit. In addition, visitations with residents must take place in the residents’ rooms, not in common areas.

Medical masking is required for all visitors to the East Wing, and staff may require visitors to wear additional personal protective equipment (PPE) depending on the circumstances. There are currently restrictions on admissions, transfers, and discharges. Large group social activities for residents in the East Wing remain cancelled until further notice.

West Wing:

Visitor and resident restrictions are no longer in place in the West Wing. However, we would like to remind everyone that we remain a mask-friendly facility, and we encourage everyone to be diligent in always preventing the spread of infection. While restrictions have been lifted in this wing, we continue to ask that any individual experiencing symptoms of illness refrain from visiting our facilities.

General Safety:

Riverside continues to have our detailed safety procedures and infection prevention control practices in place, which are designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff, the community, and those within our care. We urge all visitors to conduct a self-screening before entering any of our facilities. Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms are kindly asked not to visit at that time. We continue to emphasize the importance of good hand hygiene and encourage everyone to be mindful of potential exposure risks.

Our Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the outbreak area. The care and safety of our residents, team members and families are a top priority. We understand the challenges posed by an outbreak, especially around holidays, and thank everyone for their understanding and continued cooperation and support.