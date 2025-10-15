Rainycrest respiratory outbreak declared over

An ongoing respiratory outbreak at Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home has now been declared over.

In a press release from Riverside Health Care, as well as the Northwestern Health Unit, the organizations declared that the respiratory outbreak that had been ongoing in the East Wing at Rainycrest was declared over on Friday, October 10, 2025, with the outbreak in the facility’s West Wing and Special Care Unit (SCU) being declared over yesterday, Monday, October 13, 2025.

Riverside noted that all the outbreak related restrictions have now been lifted, allowing regular visitation in the affected wings to resume.

“Riverside continues to encourage all visitors to self-screen before entering our facilities, practice good hand hygiene, and postpone their visits if they are feeling unwell or experiencing flu-like symptoms,” Riverside said in the release.

“These simple steps make a meaningful difference in preventing the spread of illness and keeping everyone safe and healthy. We recognize that outbreaks can be stressful and disruptive, and we appreciate the patience, cooperation, and continued support of residents, their families, staff, and visitors.”