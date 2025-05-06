Rainycrest gastrointestinal outbreak ends for West Wing but continues in East Wing

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit, has declared an end to the gastrointestinal outbreak in the West Wing only at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home. The outbreak status remains in place in the rest of the facility.

East Wing:

Enhanced visitor restrictions remain in place. Only two (2) visitors or caregivers may visit at a time, and visitors should only visit one resident per visit. In addition, visitations with residents must take place in the residents’ rooms, not in common areas.

There may be restrictions on admissions, transfers, and discharges. Large group social activities for residents in the East Wing remain cancelled until further notice.

West Wing:

Visitor and resident restrictions are no longer in place in the West Wing. However, we would like to remind everyone that their diligence in self-screening and hygiene is critical to helping to prevent the spread of infection.

General Safety:

Riverside continues to have our detailed safety procedures and infection prevention control practices in place, which are designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff, the community, and those within our care. We urge all visitors to conduct a self-screening before entering any of our facilities. Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms are kindly asked not to visit. We continue to emphasize the importance of good hand hygiene and encourage everyone to be mindful of potential exposure risks.

Our Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the area of outbreak. The care and safety of our residents, team members and families are a top priority. We understand the challenges posed by an outbreak and thank everyone for their understanding and continued cooperation and support.