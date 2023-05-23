Rainycrest COVID outbreak now over

Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit has declared the COVID-19 Outbreak at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home over.

Restrictions are no longer in effect for residents and visitors at the Home. Riverside continues to have our detailed safety procedures and infection prevention control practices in place, which are designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff, the community and those within our care.

The public is reminded to prevent getting and spreading infections by:

Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,

Maintaining good cough and sneeze etiquette (into a tissue, your sleeve or elbow),

Putting all used tissues in the garbage right away,

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, and

Staying at home if sick, to avoid spreading infections to others.

We thank you for your continued support and commitment to protecting the health and safety of those we serve, their loved ones, our fellow team members, and the community.