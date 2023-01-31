Rainy River OPP respond to 168 calls over past week

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 168 occurrences between Monday January 23, 2023, and Sunday, January 29, 2023, including:

eTicket – Vehicle – 25

Motor vehicle collision – 10

Police assistance – 8

Domestic dispute – 7

Trespass to property act – 7

Mental health act – 7

Community services – 6

Traffic complaint – 5

911 call/911 hang-up – 5

Shoplift – 5

Warrants – 5

Drug offences – 4

Theft – 4

Police information – 4

Alarm – 4

Threats – 3

Suspicious person – 3

Unwanted person – 3

Ambulance Assistance – 3

Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 3

Family dispute – 3

Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 3

Landlord tenant problem – 3

Police Information – ILPCAS – 2

Bail violations – 2

Mischief – 2

Assist Other Non Police Agency – 2

Property related – 2

Escort – 2

Cyber Enabled Crime – Online Fraud – 2

Fire – 2

Animal complaint – 1

Break and Enter – bus/res/oth – 1

Police Observation – 1

Motor vehicle – recovered – 1

Fraud – 1

eTicket – Person – 1

Possess stolen property – 1

Missing person located – 1

Non-police matter-lo priority – 1

Duplicate occurrence – 1

Harassment – 1

Property damage – 1

Assault – 1

Phone calls – 1

Court order – 1

Disturb the peace – 1

Robbery – 1

Dangerous conditions – 1

Person Well-Being Check – 1

R.I.D.E. – 1

Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 1

Liquor licence act – 1

Rainy River OPP laid 31 charges under the Criminal Code and 15 under the Highway Traffic Act.