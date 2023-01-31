 

Rainy River OPP respond to 168 calls over past week

31 January 2023

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 168 occurrences between Monday January 23, 2023, and Sunday, January 29, 2023, including:

  • eTicket – Vehicle – 25
  • Motor vehicle collision – 10
  • Police assistance – 8

  • Domestic dispute – 7
  • Trespass to property act – 7
  • Mental health act – 7
  • Community services – 6
  • Traffic complaint – 5
  • 911 call/911 hang-up – 5
  • Shoplift – 5
  • Warrants – 5
  • Drug offences – 4
  • Theft – 4
  • Police information – 4
  • Alarm – 4
  • Threats – 3
  • Suspicious person – 3
  • Unwanted person – 3
  • Ambulance Assistance – 3
  • Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 3
  • Family dispute – 3
  • Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 3
  • Landlord tenant problem – 3
  • Police Information – ILPCAS – 2
  • Bail violations – 2
  • Mischief – 2
  • Assist Other Non Police Agency – 2
  • Property related – 2
  • Escort – 2
  • Cyber Enabled Crime – Online Fraud – 2
  • Fire – 2
  • Animal complaint – 1
  • Break and Enter – bus/res/oth – 1
  • Police Observation – 1
  • Motor vehicle – recovered – 1
  • Fraud – 1
  • eTicket – Person – 1
  • Possess stolen property – 1
  • Missing person located – 1
  • Non-police matter-lo priority – 1
  • Duplicate occurrence – 1
  • Harassment – 1
  • Property damage – 1
  • Assault – 1
  • Phone calls – 1
  • Court order – 1
  • Disturb the peace – 1
  • Robbery – 1
  • Dangerous conditions – 1
  • Person Well-Being Check – 1
  • R.I.D.E. – 1
  • Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 1
  • Liquor licence act – 1

Rainy River OPP laid 31 charges under the Criminal Code and 15 under the Highway Traffic Act.

