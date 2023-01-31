Rainy River OPP respond to 168 calls over past week

(RAINY RIVER, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 168 occurrences between Monday January 23, 2023, and Sunday, January 29, 2023, including:
- eTicket – Vehicle – 25
- Motor vehicle collision – 10
- Police assistance – 8
- Domestic dispute – 7
- Trespass to property act – 7
- Mental health act – 7
- Community services – 6
- Traffic complaint – 5
- 911 call/911 hang-up – 5
- Shoplift – 5
- Warrants – 5
- Drug offences – 4
- Theft – 4
- Police information – 4
- Alarm – 4
- Threats – 3
- Suspicious person – 3
- Unwanted person – 3
- Ambulance Assistance – 3
- Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 3
- Family dispute – 3
- Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 3
- Landlord tenant problem – 3
- Police Information – ILPCAS – 2
- Bail violations – 2
- Mischief – 2
- Assist Other Non Police Agency – 2
- Property related – 2
- Escort – 2
- Cyber Enabled Crime – Online Fraud – 2
- Fire – 2
- Animal complaint – 1
- Break and Enter – bus/res/oth – 1
- Police Observation – 1
- Motor vehicle – recovered – 1
- Fraud – 1
- eTicket – Person – 1
- Possess stolen property – 1
- Missing person located – 1
- Non-police matter-lo priority – 1
- Duplicate occurrence – 1
- Harassment – 1
- Property damage – 1
- Assault – 1
- Phone calls – 1
- Court order – 1
- Disturb the peace – 1
- Robbery – 1
- Dangerous conditions – 1
- Person Well-Being Check – 1
- R.I.D.E. – 1
- Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 1
- Liquor licence act – 1
Rainy River OPP laid 31 charges under the Criminal Code and 15 under the Highway Traffic Act.