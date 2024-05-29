Rainy River District paramedics receive recognition for exceptional bravery

The Ontario government is recognizing paramedics from across the province for bravery on the job, and two paramedics from the Rainy River District Paramedic Service are among their ranks.

In a press release from the provincial government dated Monday, May 27, 2024, recipients of the 2024 Ontario Medal for Paramedic Bravery were revealed. According to the government’s press release, the medal is given to paramedics who have “demonstrated great courage risking their lives to save the lives of others” as part of Paramedic Services Week, which was celebrated across Canada from May 19 to 25, 2024. Nominations for the medal were made through the nominee’s paramedic service and endorsed by their paramedic chief.

Among the 11 recipients of the medal this year were Rainy River District Paramedic Service paramedic Syed Ali and Raphaël Désautels, who were recognized for their actions during a fire call in March 2023.

“On March 20, 2023, Paramedics Syed Ali and Raphaël Désautels responded to a fire call at a local residence,” the government release noted.

“Upon arriving on scene, Paramedics Ali and Désautels entered the house, to discover the presence of thick black smoke. Despite the harmful, smoky conditions, Paramedic Désautels was able to locate an individual found on the floor inside the house. Paramedics Ali and Désautels took multiple turns going in and out of the property, putting themselves at great risk of inhaling deadly smoke, and were able to successfully extricate the individual from the house and provide immediate care and transport to a hospital.”

Medals were presented to the medal recipients in a ceremony held at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto on Monday night by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, the Honourable Edith Dumont, along with Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to shine a light on the bravery of our province’s paramedics. They face dangerous situations that require a great deal of courage, and their actions help create more caring communities,” said Dumont.

“These awards will help Ontarians learn about the selflessness and heroism demonstrated by the 11 recipients and appreciate their remarkable service.”

Along with Ali and Désautels, other acts of bravery being recognized this year included:

moving an injured OPP officer out of harm’s way as a vehicle slid uncontrollably towards him during a hazardous snowstorm

providing care to OPP officers suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds while in an unsafe environment

removing occupants from a burning car at risk of exploding

saving other first responders during a gas line explosion

providing life-saving care to injured youth while off-duty, not knowing if the assailant was still in the vicinity

“I am honoured to recognize this year’s recipients of the Ontario Medal for Paramedic Bravery for their heroism and dedication to saving lives in the face of danger,” Jones said.

“These paramedics represent the very best of Ontario and our government is proud to honour them with this prestigious award recognizing their life-saving contributions to the communities they serve.”

Rainy River District Paramedic Services paramedics Syed Ali, left, and Raphaël Désautels, were recognized by the province of Ontario this week with the Ontario Medal for Paramedic Bravery for their actions during a house fire incident in March 2023. – Facebook photo

The government stressed that while the medals are presented only to those who exhibit extraordinary selflessness, all paramedics are recognized for the profound impact they have on the health and safety of everyone in Ontario. Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs Michael Sanderson echoed that sentiment, lauding paramedics for the work they do everyday.

“Paramedics work every day in uncontrolled and changing environments, placing themselves at risk to help others,” Sanderson said.

“The paramedics recognized here today inspire each and every one of us with their courage and selfless actions. Congratulations to all recipients on this very well deserved award.”

According to the government there are currently more than 12,500 paramedics employed in Ontario, making them the largest group of paramedics in Canada.