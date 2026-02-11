Rainy River District OPP seeking public assistance

The Rainy River District OPP are looking for assistance from the region following an incident in Fort Frances.

According to a release from the OPP, police are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, February 6, 2026 around 9 a.m. in the 100-200 block of Fourth Street West in Fort Frances. The release states a white coloured Ford cargo van with sliding doors and tinted windows in the front was reported in connection with the incident. The van is also reported to have a Manitoba license plate.

Anyone who has camera footage or any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fort Frances OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.