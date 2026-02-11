 

Rainy River District OPP seeking public assistance

11 February 2026
By Times Staff

The Rainy River District OPP are looking for assistance from the region following an incident in Fort Frances.

According to a release from the OPP, police are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, February 6, 2026 around 9 a.m. in the 100-200 block of Fourth Street West in Fort Frances. The release states a white coloured Ford cargo van with sliding doors and tinted windows in the front was reported in connection with the incident. The van is also reported to have a Manitoba license plate.

Anyone who has camera footage or any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fort Frances OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

