Rail bridge re-opens to trains; waterway remains closed

The 5-mile rail bridge has been re-opened to rail traffic, but marine traffic won’t resume this season.

The 111-year-old lift bridge suffered a catastrophic collapse on August 14. Since then, crews have been working towards a temporary repair, resulting in a stationary bridge for the time being, with a permanent solution in the works.

“Boat traffic under the structure is expected to resume in the spring, with plans for a permanent replacement to be approved by Transport Canada,” stated a release from CN “CN apologizes to local commuters for the inconvenience and asks community members to avoid the area while work is underway.”

Train traffic resumed at reduced speed on September 9. CN crews remain in the area and ask community members to avoid the area as work is still ongoing.

Questions about CN’s bridge repair plan can be addressed to our Public Inquiry Line at 1-888-888-5909 or contact@cn.ca.”